Superb performances in Fazle Abbas fest

In the event “Think Quick Speak Smart” on the second day, the participants answered the tricky questions by Quiz Master, motivational speaker and author Barry O’Brien.

The Bishop’s Coed School, Kalyaninagar garnered the 1st position while the 2nd and 3rd positions were earned by SSHS and Suncity School, Gurgaon.

Desi Vibes, Band Competition followed up next in the series of competitions. Participants were to sing and use atleast one Desi Instrument during their performance.

Cambridge and SSHS together notched the first position while The Bishop’s Coed School, and Maharana Mewar Public School, Udaipur garnered the second and third positions respectively.

The young minds exhibited their creative skills and ideas during the off-stage event Explore Heritage.

SSHS bagged the first position while The Suncity School, Gurgaon and Silver Oaks School Hyderabad secured second and third places.

Srinivasan endorsed the school as ‘The Ambassador to Creative Learning’, a unique Crew Programme from top 6 universities around the world.

‘Glorious Achievements’ was the first event of the closing day. The young poets put their creative ideas in their self composed poem on various topics based on the achievements of India during the course of 75 years of Independence.

SSHS was crowned winner whereas the 1st Runner up trophy was bagged by Cambridge School, Aurangabad followed by The Bishop’s Coed School. ‘The Moonwalkers’ - A Sci-Fi Dance competition was a treat to eyes.

SSHS stood first whereas Golden Jubilee School, Jalna and The Malpi City School, Kathmandu, Nepal bagged second and third positions.

Executive director Naseem Rahim and Principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize guided organisers.