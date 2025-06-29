Supervisor assaulted by workers after confronting theft

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 26-year-old site supervisor was brutally attacked by a group of workers after he objected to the theft of iron rods at a construction site in Misarwadi. The incident occurred around 6 pm on Friday.

The victim, Pramod Thune, confronted a worker, Aditya Borde, for allegedly stealing materials. Aditya reportedly abused and assaulted him, then called his father, Chandu Borde, and two others. The group attacked Thune with iron rods, leaving him with serious head injuries. They also threatened to kill him if he reported the incident. A case has been registered at the Cidco police station against Aditya, Chandu, and two unidentified persons under relevant IPC sections for assault and criminal intimidation.