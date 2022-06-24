‘Surya-Namaskar’ wall clock unveiled

Conceptualized by Parwati Dutta

Aurangabd, June 24:

A ‘Surya-Namaskar’ wall clock conceptualized by Parwati Dutta, director of Mahagami Gurukul and Vidya-Aranyam school, was unveiled in a programme held on the International Yoga Day at MGM Campus. The wall clock shows 12 important positions of Surya Namaskar including Pranamasana, Hastauttanasan, Hasta Paadasan, Dandasan and Bhujangasan.

The aim is to create awareness about well being, immunity, Indian holistic lifestyle and merits of yoga and Surya Namaskar. A book titled 'Yoga Vatika' : Pathways of Yoga with Nature by Parwati Dutta will be released soon. This wall clock is being launched as an offering before the book release. MGM trustee AN Kadam, Prof SC Bagri, Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Prof Sanjeev Bhanawat, Dr Mandavi Singh, Prof S A Kori and others were present on the occasion.