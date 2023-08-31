Suspension order of ACP Vishal Dhume revoked after eight months

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an administrative development, the committee headed by the state additional chief secretary (Home), on Wednesday, has cancelled the suspension of the controversial assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vishal Dhume after eight months. He was suspended for molesting a married woman by forcibly entering her house and creating a ruckus. After revoking the suspension, Dhume will be reinstated in the service and also posted soon.

Earlier, a Narali Baugh businessman family had levelled serious allegations against Dhume on January 15. The complaint stated that Dhume asked for a lift from a youth known to him from a bar situated in Chikalthana MIDC. However, while on the way, under the influence of alcohol, the ACP tried to touch the youth’s wife in the car. Later on, in the name of urinal, Dhume entered the house of the youth and committed the crime and also manhandled the family members. Sensation prevailed in the police administration after reporting of the incident. The issue became a hot topic amongst politicians. The public representatives raised the issue and demanded action in this regard. The court granted him bail. However, he was immediately suspended by the government.

According to sources, “The senior officers have completed the investigation. As per the allegations mentioned in the FIR, the charge sheet also has been filed in the court. It mentioned all evidence of the incident, statements of the witnesses and their conclusion proving the allegations.”

What is mentioned in the order

The order issued by the Home Department on August 30 stated that the committee meeting held by the additional chief secretary, on July 5, gave an approval to reinstate Dhume in government service and revoke his suspension. He is being reinstated subject to the court order of the pending case against him and the decision of the departmental inquiry (DI), stated the order.