Swabhimani-MUPTA demands to withdraw notice issued to employees

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

Swabhimani Maharashtra Underprivileged Teachers Association (S-MUPTA) demanded that the notice issued by the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to selected staff in Rs 127 crore irregularities should be withdrawn.

A delegation of the Association office-bearers met the vice-chancellor on Monday and submitted a memorandum. In the memorandum, it was stated that there are 400 teachers, officers and employees of the university who are guilty of the irregularities.

“The notice was issued to only 25-30 staff members and a majority of them are from backward class. Action should be taken against all the guilty and not just against employees of any particular caste,” the office-bearers said. Dr Shankar Ambhore, Dr Kishor Salve, Dr Bhagwan Gavhade and others were present.