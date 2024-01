Swagat Yatra on Gudi Padwa today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On behalf of Jagadguru Narendracharya Maharaj Sampraday Jilha Seva Samiti, a Hindu New Year Swagat Yatra (procession) has been organized in the city at 7 am on Wednesday. The Swagat Yatra will start from Kranti Chowk at 7 am. The Yatra will be attended by Kalash-bearing women, life-size statues of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, camels, horses and devotees dressed in traditional Maharashtra costumes. The samiti has appealed to as many citizens as possible to participate in this procession.