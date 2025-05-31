‘Swasth Bharat Abhiyan’ to be launched on Jin Reflexology Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The International Jin Reflexology Association will celebrate Jin Reflexology Day on June 1 to create awareness that preventing illness is better rather than treatment. The 'Swasth Bharat Abhiyan' will be implemented, from Jin Reflexology Day to International Yoga Day (that is from June 1 to 21).

A total of 23 seminars will be organised in 22 cities in seven States of the country in 21 days under the initiative. This campaign will be launched at Mahavir International Shahdara Kendra in New Delhi, on June 1. The valedictory ceremony will be held in Chennai on June 29. A Jin reflexology training camp will also be organised.

During this campaign, a 'Dnyan Vadhva’ competition will be conducted. Seminars will also be organised to create awareness. The information will also be given through power presentations on how to keep the body disease-free through Jin reflexology, healthy lifestyle and acupressure.

This campaign was started 6 years ago in collaboration with the Lokmat Group of Newspapers. Since then, Lokmat Group has played a significant role as a media partner. Main mentor Rajendra Darda along with P B Lohiya, Anant Biradar, Jiri Shilpa Jain, Vimal Bafna (Pune), Gyanchand Kothari, Vivek Gupta, Jiri Harshit Jain, Jiri Rishabh Jain and Jiri Anand Chopra, are guiding force for the initiative.

Online participation in seminar

Convenor Jiri Anil Jain said that a large number of people should participate in the free seminar to be organised in our city. Citizens who cannot participate in person should watch the seminar on the ‘Jin Reflexology’ YouTube channel. They can also participate by clicking on the link (www.jinreflexology.in/jinday25).