‘Swayam Talks’ to feature stories of six inspiring personalities

Aurangabad:

Swayam Talks along with the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has organised a ‘Swayam Talks Live’ an intellectual talks session on November 12 at Rukhmini Sabhagruha at 5.30 pm. The session will feature inspiring stories of six personalities who are real life heroes and a role model for the society, said Swayam Talks founder Navin Kale, in a press conference held at MAGIC on Wednesday.

Giving more information, Kale said that the theme for this event is ‘Pratikul to Cool’. The session will have talks of six talented personalities who rose over the adversities of their lives and reached a cool state through innovation. This includes Dr Ravindra Mahajan and Umesh Sonar is a duo who has given a substitute to expensive medical instruments with indigenous creation. Dr Medha Tadpatrikar and Shirish Phadtare, an entrepreneur duo who has done an unusual and beneficial upcycling from plastic to polyfuel, Prasanna Patwardhan, who has pioneered passenger travel and mobility solutions in the country and achieved great success in his business and Dr Ganesh Hingmire, an expert in Geographical Indicator (GI) and opened the gateway of international market to Indian products in a selfless way. These innovators will present their success stories to the audience and then will be interviewed in a crisp and interesting manner by Dr Uday Nirgudkar, an IT and media expert. Founder Ashay Mahajan, Magic director Ashish Garde and others were present.