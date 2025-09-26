Swords drawn during Ras Dandiya clash between two groups

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A clash broke out between two groups of young men during a Ras Dandiya event near the TV Center, escalating to the point where swords were drawn. The incident occurred on Thursday night around 10 pm at Jijau Chowk, creating tension in the area. Both groups filed complaints, and mutual cases were registered at Cidco police station.

According to the complaint by Harsh Suradkar (20), he had gone to watch the Dandiya with friends when a minor started an unnecessary argument and pushed him. As the altercation escalated, someone threw a stone at Harsh’s face. On the other hand, the minor accused Harsh of starting the fight, hitting him with a hand-held object and striking with an iron item. The argument drew a large crowd on the street. Amid the chaos, Harsh reportedly pulled out a sword, causing panic. Upon receiving information, Cidco police rushed to the scene and took the suspects into custody.