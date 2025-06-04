Swords sold in the open

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) arrested Udaysing alias Vikki Bahure (23), a Jalna native, for attempting to sell swords in Shevga a region already shadowed by fear.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized ten sharp swords from Bahure’s possession on Wednesday in a field near the Samruddhi Highway. The alarming part? Authorities still don’t know where these weapons are coming from. Assistant police inspector Pawan Ingle, under the guidance of police inspector Satish Wagh, led the operation with a team comprising officers Lahhu Thote, Shrimant Bhalerao, Kasim Shaikh, Vijay Dhumal, and Shivaji Magar. The accused was caught red-handed in a field owned by a farmer named Vijay Sulane. According to police, Bahure is a repeat offender with previous assault charges against him. The incident highlights a worrying trend swords and knives are not just sold in back alleys but are also openly available online. While the arrest curbs one such attempt, the broader issue of unchecked weapon sales remains unresolved.