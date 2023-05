Syed Abdul Javed passe away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Syed Abdul Javed (63, New ST Colony, Katkat Gate) passed on Tuesday morning. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at the New ST Colony Masjid while burial took place at Panchkuwan Graveyard, near Kala Darwaza. He leaves behind three sons and two daughters. He was a retired deputy accountant from ST Cooperative Bank.