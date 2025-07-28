T3C1 tiger is now six years young

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

International Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29. The day reminds us about a young tiger, which came all the way from Vidarbha’s Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, by crossing a distance of 2000 kms in March 2021. Today, the big cat has been hale and hearty in his new home and is more than six years of age.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO, Wildlife) Revati Kulkarni said, “The condition of the big cat (named as T3C1 by the department) is hale and hearty. We are regularly monitoring the movement of the animal through trap cameras. Two watch towers have been erected. As a precautionary measure, the area having movement of the tiger has been restricted for the visitors. We have recently concluded a survey to draft the Holistic Development Plan of the Gautala Wildlife Sanctuary. After its submission and approval, we will then prepare estimates to develop the sanctuary. We are also focussing on improving the food chain to attract herbivorous animals which will later on attract carnivorous animals and maintain the ecosystem of the sanctuary.”

According to sources, “ T3C1 was first spotted in camera at Gautala Wildlife Sanctuary in March 2021. He was two years old. Tiger is a charismatic animal and remains the symbol of strength. The arrival of the tiger has earned fame to Gautala Sanctuary. The wildlife division, as a part of developing natural habitat, removed lantana in the sanctuary. Under meadow development, the office will be creating or enhancing the grasslands to benefit wildlife and potentially improve the system. It will help boost the population of deers and other species of animals, which are prey to the big cat. Besides, the then DFO (W) M B Naikwadi had informed the ranger forest officer (RFO) Kannad and Nagad before his transfer.”

Funds Allocation

The wildlife division get funds from the state government through District Planning Committee (DPC), Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and Central Government sponsored Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats.

“The DFO has tabled the development proposal under CAMPA. Besides, in 2024, the sanctuary has got Rs 40 lakh for developing the natural habitat in the jurisdictions of Kannad and Nagad,” said the reliable sources.

Box

– T3C1 was first sighted in Gautala Sanctuary March 15, 2021.

– The road distance from Vidarbha’s Tipeshwar Sanctuary to Maharashtra’s Gautala Sanctuary is 350 kms.

– T3C1, however, chose a circuitous route through jungles to avoid man-animal conflict.

– Tiger is now over six years old.

– Experts say, the young tiger separates from its mother only when he completes the age of two years.