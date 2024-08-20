Tainted research guide absconding

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Eraj Siddiqui, the tainted research guide who was booked with police for demanding a Rs 10,000 monthly bribe from a Ph D researcher has been absconding.

It may be noted that the Corruption Bureau (ACB) collected evidence against Dr Eraj and three persons including her two sons were caught on Monday while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 as the first instalment on behalf of her. Their names are Sk Umar Ghani (assistant librarian), Dr Siddiqui Mohd Faizuddin alias Sameer Riyazuddin and Siddiqui Faraz Mohd Riyazuddin. Dr Eraj gave a slip to the ACB and has been absconding. Her mobile phone was also found switched off. The trio were produced in the court on Tuesday. The court remanded them in two days of police custody remand.

2 squads sent for search

The ACB raided the college on Monday afternoon to nab her but, she ran away. She switched off her mobile phone in the next few hours. Two squads were formed for her search.

House searched for 6-hrs

When an ACB team was taking action against Dr Eraj, its another team started searching her house. After a six-hour search, the team found receipts of ornaments of Rs 4.5 lakh and property documents. Superintendent of ACB Sandeep Atole said that if anyone has any complaint against Dr Eraj, they can contact the ACB office and the name of the complainant would be kept confidential.