Take action, discontinue illegal taps connection from main pipeline: Sunil Kendrekar

Aurangabad, June 6:

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar on Monday directed the officers to discontinue tap connections taken from the main pipeline illegally and lodge cases against the concerned persons.

The illegal tap connections were taken from the main water pipeline between Paithan and Nakshetrawadi and in city areas.

He was speaking in a joint meeting of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) organised today.

He directed the officers to submit the report about water tanks distribution maps and the names of the persons who were given connections from the main water pipeline.

Executive engineer of MJP Ajaysinha, AMC Engineer Hemant Kolhe, deputy commissioner Jagish Maniyar, Shivaji Shinde and Shivshankar Reddy (managing director, GVPR Company) were present.

GVPR Company that has been allotted the contract of Rs 1680 crore water supply scheme,

He said that the water of Harsul lake should be utilised with full capacity. “ The current water supply capacity from the lake should be increased by 30 MLD. Do not stop the old scheme justice because the new scheme work,” he said.

Kendrekar instructed the officers to take a review of the existing two water pipelines after consulting some retired engineers. He said that the city would get water daily if all the machinery work on a priority basis.

Box

Construct MBR on hilltop

The divisional commissioner said that the Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) under the new water supply scheme should be constructed on the hilltop instead of the current location as it will benefit in future.

“The areas like Cidco, fringe area, DMIC, Waluj Mahanagar, the old and new city will be expanded in the coming time, so, the more MBR is high, the better will be for the city,” he said. The MJP has offered to do it.

Box

Reprimanded to contractor

He reprimanded the managing director of GVPR company Shivshankar Reddy. Kendrekar asked him to complete the work of the new water supply scheme of Rs 1680 crore as early as possible.

He also took a review of what kind of pipes to be used in the scheme and whether its manufacturing has begun or not. The contractor was given 20 months deadline to complete the scheme’s work.