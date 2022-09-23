Take advantage of 'Senior Citizens Act 2007'

Aurangabad, Sep 23:

The number of senior citizens is very large and it is very important for them to be aware of the provisions and rights of the 'Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007' prepared by the Central Government, said sub-divisional officer Swapnil More.

He was speaking at the awareness workshop jointly organised by the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre and Centre for the Study of Social Change here on Friday. More said that the government has provided many facilities and concessions for senior citizens but not all senior citizens are taking advantage of it. If children are not taking care of senior citizens and parents, they can complain in the tribunal of the sub-divisional officer. There is also a provision to get a monthly maintenance allowance for them. Adv Mahesh Bhosle gave information about the provisions of the Senior Citizens Act 2007, while Swapnil Barhate, field officer of elder line 14567 and Janseva foundation, gave information about the helpline. More than 150 senior citizens were present on this occasion. Sachin Mule, members Dr Srirang Deshpande, Suhas Tendulkar, Dinkar Bavaskar, Asha Bhise, Deepika Sherkhane, Vaishali Baviskar, Neelima Yatkar, Dr Sandeep Sisode were present on this occasion.

Guidance centre for seniors

Chavan center secretary Nilesh Raut said that the coordination and guidance centre for the problems of senior citizens will be started every Saturday from 12 pm to 5 pm at the Chavan centre office at MGM Cricket Stadium.