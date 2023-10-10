Take the right decision, or face a state-wide protest - Jarange Patil

Maratha reservation deadline to soon expires: Community threatens state-wide protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The deadline set by the state government regarding Maratha reservation has come to a close, and the Maratha community is demanding action. In a gathering, community leader Manoj Jarange Patil has issued a stern warning to the government, "Take the right decision, or face a state-wide protest by the Maratha society."

Jarange Patil addressed a gathering at a Maratha Ekikaran Samiti gathering held on the Divisional Sports Complex at Sutagirni Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday. Expressing the frustration of the Maratha community, he emphasized that the government has two options, either give reservation to the Maratha community within 50 percent as Kunbi or make a separate category of Maratha community within 50 percent.

Patil's speech was met with a lot of enthusiasm from the Maratha community members who had gathered for the meeting. They expressed their support for his demands and pledged to continue their fight for reservation.

Show of strength on October 14

He said that the government had asked them for 30 days to give reservation, but they had given them 40 days. This period ends on October 24. Before that we have to show strength to the government by holding a meeting at Antarwali Sarati on October 14. He warned that the community will not rest until they get a reservation.

Need unity and support for reservation

Patil was warmly welcomed by the youth of the all-party Maratha community in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. On this occasion, the Maratha community expressed their support for the reservation demand by saying ‘One Maratha, Lakh Maratha’. On this occasion, community members showed great unity.