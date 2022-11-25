Tantrayana flourished Buddhist iconology

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The Buddha idol sculptures are prosperous. Buddhism has undergone several transformations over the period of time. It was developed by various sects like Hinyana, Mahayana, Vajrayana and Tantrayana. Of which, Tantrayana developed the Buddhist iconology”, opined his noted historian Dr M J Sindhu.

She was delivering a lecture on 'Indian Buddhist Iconology – An overlook' organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's History and Ancient Indian Culture on the occasion of World Heritage Week.

Head of the department Dr Pushpa Gaikwad in her presidential speech elaborated the importance of Buddhist philosophy. Dr Bina Senger made an introductory speech. Dr Ravi Khillare conducted the proceedings of the function and Dr Sanjay Paikrao proposed a vote of thanks.

Priyadarshan Hatkar, Arjun Pattekar, Ashwini Jogdand, Dr Sonali Maske, Sweety Shendge, Suresh Madale, Ravi Ghewande, Annu Adagale, Maya Khalge and others were present.