Tarabai Ladda gifts award money to journalism students welfare

Aurangabad: Veteran freedom fighter Tarabai Ladda announced gifting her award money for journalism students' welfare in the MGM Marathwada Bhushan Award ceremony held at Rukmini Hall of MGM campus on Tuesday.

Noted critic Dr Sudhir Rasal presented the award to Freedom fighter Tarabi Ladda and president of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) Principal Kautikrao Thale Patil today.

Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, Principal Pratap Borade, writer Anuradha Patil, Anuradha Kadam, Shashikala Borade, and Ashish Gadekar were present.

Speaking at the function after receiving the award, Tarabai said that freedom fighters like her carried out whatever tasks given to them by Manikchand Pahade and Ashatai Waghmare.

“We used to deliver freedom fighters' messages from one place to another. We never thought that we will get such an honour and award for the work that was done at that time,” she said.

Tarabai Ladda made an announcement of gifting Rs 60,000, including award money of Rs 50,000, for the welfare of journalism students welfare. Principal Thale Patil said that he was a student of Dr Sudhir Rasal who took the awardee to MSP.

Dr Sudhir Rasal said that autonomous institutions like MSP should be run with at their own fund than being dependent on Government funding.