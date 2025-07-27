‘Tarkateertha Opposed Mandal Commission; Today’s Reality Proves His Foresight’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Tarkateertha Lakshman Shastri Joshi had openly opposed the Mandal Commission just before receiving the prestigious ‘Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Award’ in Kolhapur. While many intellectuals backed the commission, Joshi’s dissent stemmed from deep foresight. Today’s socio-political reality, shaped by those decisions, reflects his rational vision,” said Dr. Sunilkumar Lawate, editor of Joshi’s collected works.

He was addressing the concluding session of a symposium on “Tarkateertha Lakshman Shastri Joshi: Thought and Work” organised by Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad (MASAP) on Sunday.

Lawate recalled Joshi’s fierce stand against caste discrimination. “He firmly believed Indian society cannot progress without eradicating caste and untouchability.” Several scholars at the session echoed this, calling his writing bold and reformist.

Presiding over the event were Kautikrao Thale Patil, Dr. Dada Gore, and Dr. Asaram Lomte.

‘Caste Still Dominates Identity’

Lawate raised concerns over deepening caste-based identities. “Today, even student bodies like SARTHI, BARTI, and Mahajyoti are defined by caste. This growing divide threatens India’s unity,” he said.

Vedantic Thinker, Rational Critic

Calling Joshi both a Vedantic scholar and political thinker, Lawate said, “He held that Hinduism is not a religion but a culture, and opposed communal interpretations of faith. He promoted humanism and cultural preservation.”

He also cited Joshi’s critique of Marxism. “Joshi believed that great ideals fail without matching action.”

‘Modern Outside, Traditional Inside’

Dr. Ashok Chousalkar from Kolhapur added, “Joshi once remarked that Maharashtrians behave modern in public but turn traditional at home. He believed real progress depends on educating the Bahujan communities.”