TB beyond the lungs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A rare case of brain tuberculosis was successfully treated at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), offering hope for patients with extra-pulmonary TB.

The 34-year-old patient from Pachora (Jalgaon district) was admitted with fever, slurred speech, and weakness on the left side. Initial treatment by neurologists failed to improve his condition. At GMCH, scans revealed fluid accumulation in the spine. Further diagnosis confirmed TB infection in the brain’s meninges, blood vessels, and cells. Under the guidance of dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, medicine HoD Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, and team leader Dr Gajanan Surwade, the patient was started on anti-TB treatment and showed rapid recovery. The medical team included Dr Archit Surana, Dr Suresh Kable, Dr Aniket Gadekar, and Dr Saras Kinge.

“TB commonly affects the lungs, but it can impact almost any organ except teeth, nails, and hair,”

— Dr. Gajanan Surwade, team leader, GMCH

Photo Caption:

Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, Head of Medicine Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, team leader Dr. Gajanan Surwade with the treating team.