TB patient on ventilator regains consciousness after 37 days in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a miraculous development in the field of science, a 17-year-old youth, who was on a ventilator for 37 days at a stretch during his treatment, regained his consciousness in the Medicine Ward at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The patient hailing from a village in Vaijapur tehsil was admitted by his family members to GMCH on February 24. His health condition was critical as the patient was having a high fever as well as getting fits. The doctors of the Medicine Ward started his treatment. To bring stability to his health, they put the patient on a ventilator. Meanwhile, the team of doctors started to find out the causes of high fever and epilepsy. During the investigation, the GMCH doctors came to know that the patient had undergone a brain operation in a private hospital three years ago.

In the meantime, the tests of the patient revealed that he is suffering from Tuberculosis. The ailment has created an effect on the brain and that is why he was getting fit attacks and fever. After starting anti-TB treatment, the patient on the ventilator regained consciousness after 37 days.

GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, Super Speciality Hospital’s OSD Dr Sudhir Chaudhary and Medical Superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade visited the ward and inquired about the health of the patient on Sunday.

Under the guidance of the Head of the Department of Medicine, Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, the team head and associate professor Dr Gajanan Surwade treated the patient.

Dr. Siddhant Kamble, Dr. Akash Varade, Dr. Nitin Solunke, Dr. Shubham Jadhav, Dr. Mayur Dakh, Dr. Sayali Parteki, Dr. Tanmay Bhamre, Dr. Avinay Naik, Dr. Hari Kiran, Dr. Satish Zade, Rohit Vanjari and the nurses extended their help in the treatment.

TB also affects the vision

“ Last year, one girl patient suffering from TB had an impact on her vision. The effect of Tuberculosis had gone to her brain. The family was unaware that she was having TB. However, one of the family members was having TB,” said the associate professor (Department of Medicine), Dr Gajanan Surwade.