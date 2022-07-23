TCH Orchids’ students excelled in CBSE X Exam

Aurangabad, July 23:

The students of TCH Orchids International School excelled in CBSE class X examination. A total of 84 students appeared for the examination while 29 of them, scored 90 per cent and above marks.

Aarohi Dank topped the school with 98.2% marks followed by Shreya Kachare (97%) and Ajay Kathar (96.2%). School Principal Dr Sulekha Dhage, Director Shailaja Kekre, and teaching and non-teaching staff members congratulated the students for their exuberant result.