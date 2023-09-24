Tea costs youth dearer

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth gone to a hotel to have a tea costs him dearer. Thieves stole the bag containing Rs 9 lakh from his car. The incident occurred on Aurangabad Naka in Sillod city on Saturday afternoon.

Police said, complainant Datta Kakaji Jivrag (23, Gevrai Gungi) is a trader. He had gone to Sillod on Saturday to withdraw cash from the Deogiri Bank in his car (MH20 CN 1777). He withdrew Rs 9 lakh to make the payment to the farmers for their maize crop. While returning, he halted at Aurangabad Naka to have tea in a hotel. When he went to the hotel, some unidentified thieves stole the bag containing cash from his car. When he came to the car, he noticed that the bag was missing from the car. He immediately lodged a complaint with the Sillod city police station. PSI B V Zinzurde is further investigating the case.