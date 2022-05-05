Teacher duped of Rs 1.36L online

Aurangabad, May 5:

Cyber fraudsters duped a school teacher from Kannad city of Rs 1.36 lakh on the pretext of upgrading his outdated credit card.

Police said, Krishna Eknath Bodkhe, a resident of Datta Colony in Kannad city is a teacher at Government Secondary Ashram School. He has an account with the State Bank of India (SBI). On February 25, 2022, he received a call from an unknown person and he told Bodkhe that he calling from the SBI Credit Card office. He told that the credit card Bodkhe was using was outdated and it has to be renewed. For this, he will have to share the card information and the OTP received on the phone. Accordingly, Bodkhe gave the card information and OTP to the fraudster.

Later, Bodkhe found that Rs 1.36 lakh was deducted from his account through severe different transactions. When realized that he has been taken for a ride he lodged a complaint with the Cyber police station in Aurangabad. The cyber police after a preliminary investigation handed over the case to the Kannad city police. PI Rajeev Talekar is further investigating the case.