Teacher misbehaves with minor student in coaching class, arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 24-year-old teacher allegedly misbehaved with a 10-year-old student at a coaching class in Jinsi on Saturday, October 18, between 4 and 6 pm.

The case has been registered under POCSO and Atrocities Act at Jinsi Police Station, and the accused has been arrested, said Police Inspector Shivaji Budhwant. The accused, Aleem Shaikh of Galli No. 18, Baijipura, reportedly asked three other students and the victim’s sister to go to another classroom for homework. When the girl was left alone, he allegedly misbehaved with her. The victim told her mother about the incident after returning home. The mother immediately filed a complaint at Jinsi Police Station. The case was registered around 10.30 pm on Saturday, and the police have taken the accused into custody.