Teacher tested corona positive, tests of 352 students conducted

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

A teacher from a school, centrally located in the city was reported positive and as a result, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) mobile team conducted RTPCR and antigen tests of 352 students in the school. The reports of the students will be received on Friday, informed the head of the team.

The parents are panicked as the incident occurred just after a week of schools' reopening. Against the backdrop of the threat of corona and Omicron variants, the administration has appealed to residents to take care and follow all corona guidelines. The classes between first and seven in all the schools in the district reopened on December 20. Orders were issued to conduct the RTPCR tests of the teachers and the non-teaching staff. The tests are going on presently. A teacher from a school was found positive. Earlier, his antigen gets were negative but the RTPCR test was positive. The school administration informed about the report to AMC on Wednesday. The teacher has not come in contact with anyone in the school. Still, as precautionary measures, the antigen and RTPCR tests of the students were conducted and the reports will be received on Friday, informed team head, Dr Afreen Fatema.