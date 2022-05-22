Teachers angry over completion of syllabus letter

Aurangabad, May 22:

Teachers of the different colleges were angry over Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for sending a letter about syllabus completion.

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Bamu will conduct the different undergraduate and postgraduate courses' second session examinations on June 1 and 21 respectively within its jurisdiction.

In a letter issued to the affiliated colleges and departments of the campuses, the university asked their teachers to complete the syllabus for the students admitted to the academic year 2021-22. The teaching in most of the colleges was already ended in April. The teachers are upset because the letter was sent at a time when the examinations are just 10 days away.

There are 440 UG and PG colleges with 4.40 lakh students in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts.

“The college principals and department heads will have the responsibility to complete the syllabus of UG and PG within the given deadline before the examination,” it was stated in the letter.

What’s logic to sending letter before 10 days of exams?

A group of college teachers said that it is difficult to understand what’s logic in sending the letter just a few days before the commencement of the UG examinations.