Teacher’s Day at Little Flower

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Little Flower School, Cantonment celebrated Teacher's Day under the guidance of manager Fr Dr Benny Kallikatt. The programme began with garlanding the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Mother Teresa by Sr. Antoniammal. Students showcased their talent and love for their teachers through cultural activities. Sr Alzira along with school cabinet members took efforts to make the programme successful.