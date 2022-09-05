Teacher’s Day at Winchester Intl. School

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

Teacher’s Day was celebrated at Winchester International English School. Students’ council took the charge of the school and various council members became teachers for the day.

All the teachers were felicitated in the special assembly by presenting them a bouquet each, a crown and special sashes made for each teacher with a magical wand. Songs to praise teachers were rendered and a skit depicting their importance was staged by the students. Students delivered speeches highlighting the importance of the day. Great Indian teacher Dr Sarveapalli Radhakrishnan was remembered by garlanding his portrait.

School director Dr Afsar Khan praised the efforts of the teachers for imparting knowledge, sincerely, devotionally and loyally. Student Faiza Syeda proposed a vote of thanks.