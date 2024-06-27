Teachers engaged in illicit love affair

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a teacher husband harassed his wife, who opposed his extramarital affair, and, with the help of his lover (also a teacher), threw her out of the house in Waluj MIDC area, recently. A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station against both the husband and his lover.

The teacher Gajanan Shivaji Haral (29) married Nayana (name changed) five years ago. Later on, she discovered that her husband was having an illicit relationship with another woman. Once while she was checking her husband's mobile phone, Nayana found photos and other information related to that woman (Nutan, name changed). When confronted, Gajanan explained that Nutan was working with him as a fellow assistant teacher and tried to reassure Nayana.

Meanwhile, a few days after this incident, Nayana (Gajanan's wife) received a phone call from Nutan's husband. During the conversation, he mentioned that Nutan and Gajanan were having an illicit relationship and informed Nayana that her husband, had come to their house in a drunken state, and was currently asleep. He advised Nayana to talk to Gajanan to end the illicit relationship. Following this, Nayana confronted her husband, putting him on the spot and exposing his affair. Gajanan then said that a mistake had been committed by him and promised that he would not repeat it. He also assured his wife that he would not maintain any kind of relationship with Nutan in the future.

Husband did not mend his ways!

Even after their families became aware of the affair, Gajanan and Nutan continued their romantic escapades. This caused frequent clashes within both families. As Nayana opposed the affair, Gajanan began to continuously abuse and harass her. About a year ago, Gajanan called Nutan home and severely beat Nayana.

During one of these arguments, Gajanan clarified that he loved Nutan and told Nayana to do whatever she wanted. However, Nayana endured the harassment for the sake of her child's future. Subsequently, Gajanan's lover Nutan frequently came home and, along with Gajanan, started physically abusing and harassing Nayana. Three days ago, Gajanan again brutally beat Nayana and told her to commit suicide. Following this, she left for her parental home.

Charges against Gajanan and his lover

Following all these incidents, Nayana went to the MIDC Waluj police station and filed a complaint stating that her husband and his lover continuously abused her verbally, physically assaulted her, threatened to kill her, and subjected her to physical and mental harassment because of their love affair. A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station against Gajanan and Nutan (both illicit lovers). Further investigation is on by PSI Mangesh Manore under the guidance of police inspector Krishna Shinde.