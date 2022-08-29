Teachers oppose displaying their photos in classrooms

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

The teachers of Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools are opposing to Government orders for displaying their photographs in the classroom.

It may be noted that the Education Department started implementing ‘Aaple Guruji (My Teacher) initiative in ZP schools and private schools. The photograph of teachers in the classroom will help both students and parents to know the teacher. It will also put a check on bogus teachers working in private schools.

Members of Shikshak Bharti union sported black badges in the schools to register their protest while district president of Maharashtra Rajya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh Sanjiv Bochre, general secretary Manoj Chavan opposed displaying photographs in the schools.

They said that what reply teachers would give to students if asked reason for displaying a photograph. There is also confusion as to who will pay for the photograph.

The education commissioner conducted a meeting of deputy directors of all regions on August 24 through video conferencing and instructed them to implement ‘Aaple Guruji’ initiative. The deputy director of the Aurangabad division instructed the education officer to display class teachers' photographs in the classrooms of all the schools.

The education officers will visit the schools to see the implementation of the campaign and submit its report to the deputy director, and education commissioner.