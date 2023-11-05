Teachers protest for old pension scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad (MRSP) members demanded that the old pension scheme should be implemented.

A delegation of the Parishad met deputy director of school education Anil Sable recently and submitted him a memorandum for the implementation of the old pension. The members and office-bearers of the MRSP working as teachers and employees in Government and semi-Government departments sport black badges to press for their demand.

Marathwada executive president of MRSP Suresh Pathade, Anil Ghaiwat (district president), Ganesh Pawar (Mahanagar president), Vijay Farkade, Chandrakatn Chavan and others were present.