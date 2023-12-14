Teachers, researchers & students demand resignation of Ajit Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students, researchers and teachers unions demonstrated at Y-corner of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday in protest against the statement made by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Assembly session.

Replying to a question in the ongoing winter assembly session in Nagpur on Tuesday, Dy CM Ajit Pawar had said what youths would do on completion of Ph D degree.

Angry over this, students, teachers and Ph D researchers demonstrated today. They said that the statement of Ajit Pawar is demotivating to the students.

The agitators alleged that Ajit Pawar is corrupt and disloyal as he made a split in NCP for money and power. “He should not commit any irregularities in the fund for students' education. Lifting the intake limit of 200 researchers for the fellowship will be his repentance,” the agitators said.

They also took an oath of not voting to Ajit Pawar and his alliance in the elections. Swabhimani-MUPTA, BAMUCTO, Republican Vidyarthi Sena, Panthers’ Republican Vidyarthi Aghadi, Samyak Vidyarthi Aghadi, SFI, MIM Vidyarthi Aghadi, Satyashodak Vidyarthi Sanghatn, NSUI and others unions participated in the protest.

Dr Shankar Ambhore, Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Devanand Wankhede, Sachin Nikam, Gunaratna Sonawane, Dr Kunal Kharat and others were present.