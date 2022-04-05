Teachers' salary disbursement to be delayed

Aurangabad, April 5:

The salary disbursement of teachers is likely to be delayed this month also because of the shortage of grant

It may be noted that Zilla Parishad received Monday a grant of Rs 70.29 crore from the Directorate of Education for the teachers' salaries.

This amount is insufficient for salary. The Education Department of ZP sought more funds from the Director of Education. Education Officer Jayashree Chavan had demanded to make available funds for monthly salary. Accordingly, the district received funds from the Directorate of Education for the month of February.

After that, it was observed that an inadequate salary fund was provided again. Therefore, there will be a delay in the salary release of the teachers this time also. On receiving the grant, it will be transferred from the education department to the finance department and from there to the treasury office.

If the salary bills are approved, it will take a long time to reverse the journey from the treasury office to the finance department, education department and the bank with the teacher's account. There is always a problem with teachers' monthly salaries.

District President of Teachers Committee Vijay Salkar said that the government should make substantial provisions for salary grants till March.

“To solve this problem permanently, the government should change the method of distribution of funds at the State level. Salary grants should be given every half year to avoid the salary delay,” he said. Nitin Navale, Shyam Rajput, Shaligram Khiste, Gulab Chavan, Vishnu Bhandari, Pandit Bhosale and others said that teachers would work in a free environment if their salary is released on time.