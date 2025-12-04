Teachers should reconsider decision about schools bandh: School Edn Minister Bhuse

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Supreme Court has made it a condition for all teachers to qualify the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test ( MahaTET). The State Government is positive about getting an exemption for old teachers from it. Since this issue is at the national level, it is being seen what role other States take.

The Government is serious about the exemption of teachers from the test and has sought advice from the Law and Judiciary Department. In such a situation, why are teachers staging school closure protests?” said Dada Bhuse, the School Education Minister, while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

He appealed to the teachers to reconsider the decision of the protest.

A workshop for 515 'Ideal Teachers who use innovative ways for teaching in Zilla Parishad schools across the State was held at the Tapadia Natyamandir today. Minister Bhuse and Minister of State Pankaj Bhoyar were in the city for this workshop. The teachers' union have objected to the implementation of TET for old teachers.

While interacting with the media, Dada Bhuse said that the State Government is positive about resolving the TET issue.

3-month extension to SIT

Minister Bhuse said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed to probe the school grant scams that came to light in the State was given a three-month extension. He said that not a single school in the State would be closed due to the Government's decision on staffing patterns. He clarified that amendments in this regard would be made soon.

AI labs in 1,000 schools

This is the era of AI now. School students should also have information about it. Minister of State for School Education Pankaj Bhoyar said that AI labs would be set up in 1,000 schools from the CSR funds of companies for this. He said that teachers would also be trained for this.