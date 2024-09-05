Teachers sports black badges as protest on Teacher’s Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Maharashtra Junior College Teachers Association (JUNCTA) sported black badges on Teacher’s Day in the district on Thursday in protest against their unfulfilled demands.

They also sent a memorandum to the School Education Minister through the district collection today.

District president of the Association Ravindra Patil said that teachers withdrew their boycott of HSC answer books after the Government held discussions on teachers' problems and gave a written assurance to solve them in March last year.

He said instead of approving the 1,298 increased posts as per the demand, an order was issued on November 9, 2023, to include only 283 posts in the appointments. The appointed teachers are not getting their salary even after clearing shortcomings.

Ravindra Patil said it was assured earlier that the remaining demands would be discussed after the end of the summer session. “But, still the government has not discussed. Despite several visits and representations by the Association to the Education Minister and the government, the promises were not fulfilled. As a protest of the minister, teachers sported black badges,” he added.