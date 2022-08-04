Teachers to agitate on Aug 8

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

Various teachers' organisations will stage agitation across the State on August 8 for their different demands including the implementation of the old pension scheme.

Shikshak Sanghatna Samanvay Samiti which represents 24 teachers' unions held a meeting of the State level office-bearers in Pune recently. Samiti leader Sambhajirao Thorat chaired the meeting.

President of the Samiti Madhukar Kathole, its general secretary and also president of Maharasthra Rajya Prathmik Shikshak Samiti Uday Shinde, Ambadas Waje, Kalyan Lavande, Chintamani Vekhande, Sajid Nisar, Yadav Pawar and others were present.

In the meeting, it was decided to agitate in all the districts of the State

on coming Monday for their demands that removing shortcomings in the implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendation, withdrawal of auditing of schools for Mid-Day Meal scheme and providing minimum Rs 25,000 monthly honorarium to Shikshan Sevaks.