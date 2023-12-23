Teachers to take out morcha on Dec 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Maharashtra Rajya Prathmik Shikshak Madhyavarti Sanghatna will take out a mega morcha to the office of the director of Education, Pune, on December 27 in protest against giving non-academic works like Navbharat Saksharta Karyakram.A total of 23 teachers unions are affiliated to the State level Central Union.

The office of the Directorate of Education, through the education department, has been allotting non-academic works to the teachers since August 2023 compulsorily.

The teachers' union met the Education Minister many a time and requested him to get non-academic work done from other agencies.

The union office-bearers said that there is insufficient staff in the schools while teachers are already working on works like surveys of out of school students, village registration, mid-day meal and continuous evaluation of students along with teaching. The teachers have boycotted all programmes under the initiative. Treasurer of the union Sajid Ahmed said that a mega morcha would be taken out to protest against non-academic works being given to the teachers.