Teachers transfer process at final stage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ongoing transfer process of teachers working in Zilla Parishad schools of the district is at the final stage.

Around 3,678 teachers in the district have become eligible for transfer after the registration ended Monday night. There are not even eight days left for the ZP schools reopening. The process of transferring teachers has reached its final stage at the same time.

The documents of the teachers who applied for cadres I and II are being verified in all the Panchayat Samiti across the district on Tuesday. For this, a committee was formed. It comprises the Bloc Development Officer of the Panchayat Samiti, Bloc Education Officer, Tehsil Health Officer and Sub-Divisional Engineer of the Public Works Department.

The facility to verify the online applications for approval or rejection filled by teachers in cadre 1 and 2 through the login of the Chief Executive Officer will continue from June 10 to 12. On releasing the list, other teachers will be given an opportunity to submit objections.

If there is any objection, the application will be accepted or rejected after a hearing through the top officers. After that, the lists will be published and there will be an opportunity to request for the transfer of their choice. Officials expressed the possibility that the preference form process will start on June 12.