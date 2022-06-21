Teachers’ workshop at Stepping Stones

Aurangabad, June 21:

Stepping Stones High School conducted a two-day teachers’ workshop recently. Capt. Rekhta spoke on ‘Happy Teachers create Happy Classrooms.’ She engaged the participants through use of games and quizzes. The workshop discussed at length about TPR or Total Physical Response which explains the need of conducting physical activities. Aspects like getting students back in the classroom with NEP 2020, importance of involving the parents to ensure better performance by the students, competency-based learning or a more outcome-based approach to ensure proficiency while learning were discussed. Capt. Rekha emphasized the necessity of learning life skills in the 21st-century.

A session on learning to teach by Simi Sharma added to the knowledge on the pedagogy of learning. The workshop gave insights into the heart and mind of teaching and facilitating learning amongst students. Sharma shared valuable insights for moulding the curriculum into how learners could be engaged best while collaborating with other learners while also being able to reflect on their understanding. The session helped to understand the role of a teacher as a facilitator or catalyst to aid learning. An educator and a learner are two sides of the same coin named education. One holds the emblem and the other its face value, the expert said.