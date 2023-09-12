Teachers, youths organisations upset on appointment pvt agencies to recruit employees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the different teachers' unions and youth organisations expressed their displeasure on the State Government’s decision about the empanelment of nine private agencies to hire contractual employees on all the posts in different Government, semi-government, and local self-governing bodies Departments. The term the orders is the end of the dream to get a government job.

It may be noted that the Labour Department of the Government issued a Government Resolution on September 6, 2023, granting permission for the empanelment to private agencies.

Office-bearers Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) said that they would take to the streets against the appointment of agencies. They said that pay commissions would not be applicable and no increment would be given to the recruitment staffers for the five years.

Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh general secretary Sajid Nisar said that the dream of youths for a government job was shattered. “There is the possibility of compromising on academic quality while doing recruitment in the various departments through the outsourcing agencies. Political interference and muscle and money power will be used to get recruited particular candidates,” he said. Sajid Nisar said that there would be a violation of Constitutional values and impartiality in the recruitment.

Box

Types of manpower for recruitment

There are four categories for the recruitment of manpower on different 128 posts. They are highly skilled manpower, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled manpower.

---The 70 posts in highly skilled manpower included Project Officer, Auditor, Law Officer, district coordinator, course coordinator, school teacher, content writer, public relations officer, IT Network Administrator, Specialist and Project Manager.

--The 50 posts under the skilled category included Assistant Law Officer, Estate Officer, deputy accountant and auditor, senior clerk

--The eight posts of the semi-skilled category included, caretaker, carpenter and store assistant

--The 10 posts of unskilled manpower category included peon, attendant, labourer, helper