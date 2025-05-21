Team led by health dept Secretary visiging city on May 23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A review of health institutions will be conducted in the city on May 23 in the presence of Public Health Department Secretary-I Dr Nipun Vinayak and Secretary-II Virendra Singh.

A total of 22 officers, including Deputy Secretary S M Dhule, Additional Secretary Anil Saware, Ashok Kayande, Director Dr Vijay Kandewad, Deputy Director Dr Kailash Baviskar and Joint Director Dr Sunita Golhait, will participate in this visit.

A review meeting will be held at Dyotan Hall at MGM from 10 am to 2 pm. A visit to the state-level drug store at Karmad and the primary health centre at Waluj is planned from 2 pm to 5 pm. Emphasis is being placed on ensuring that no action is taken against anyone during this visit.

Hospitals getting makeover

Various precautions are being taken in the district general hospital, sub-district, rural hospitals, and primary health centres due to this visit. There is a stress on maintaining cleanliness. Gazette officer Tukaram Mundhe had started a campaign of making surprise visits to health institutions and taking action against those who were not at the headquarters, two years ago.