Technical glitch disrupts Rakhi delivery; postal department loses lakhs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Just before Raksha Bandhan, the postal department rolled out a new system across the city, state, and country. However, technical glitches disrupted the service for sisters, delaying Rakhi deliveries to brothers and causing the department to lose lakhs in revenue.

Every year, post offices see large crowds from ten days before the festival, with citizens sending Rakhis across India and abroad. This year, the new system malfunctioned, halting operations at most city offices and leaving distant relatives without timely delivery. Postmen also received fewer Rakhis for distribution. The only functioning option was the mail center near the railway station, which managed to dispatch a limited number of Rakhis. Vice-president of the postal employees union Devendra Pardeshi, said the technical issues created major obstacles, resulting in substantial revenue loss and affecting the credibility of postal services. Citizens are urging the department to ensure smooth operations during future festive seasons.