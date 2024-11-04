Teen dies after truck collision in Pandharpur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 16-year-old boy died on Saturday during treatment following a motorcycle accident in which he was critically injured in a collision with a truck in Pandharpur five days prior.

Aniket Subhash Jadhav, a 16-year-old from Valadgaon, was riding a motorcycle (MH 20 FT 4387) with 7-year-old Bhaiyya Sarode as a passenger on October 28 around 11 am, heading to Kamgar Chowk to fetch water. As they approached Pandharpur, an Eicher truck (KA 01 AM 6390) suddenly braked, causing Aniket’s motorcycle to crash into the truck from behind. Aniket sustained serious injuries, while Sarode was mildly hurt. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. Locals rushed Aniket to the government hospital, but he died early Saturday. Following a complaint from Aniket’s father, Subhash Jadhav, police have registered a case against the truck driver at MIDC Waluj Police Station.