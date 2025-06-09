Teen jealousy sparks 12-hour kidnapping and brutal beating in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-old Class 12 student was kidnapped and severely beaten for nearly 12 hours over jealousy involving a girl. The victim, preparing for the NEET exam and living in Vikasnagar, was targeted after talking to a girl admired by another youth.

According to the police complaint, while heading to mess, the boy was stopped by Aniket, an acquaintance on June 7 around 8.30 pm. Along with Ajay and two others including Mahesh, Aniket forced him into a car. They first stopped at Pratapanagar ground, where the boy was beaten and threatened with death for interacting with the girl Aniket liked. Later, the group took him to a remote spot near Sai Tekdi, Deolai. There, the attackers dragged him from the car and brutally assaulted him with iron rods, belts, punches, and kicks. His injuries left his body swollen and bruised. Despite this, the accused moved him between locations throughout the night, continuing their threats. By 8 am on June 8, the boy was abandoned near his rented room. He managed to reach a private hospital for treatment. According to police sources, Aniket’s rage stemmed from an earlier dispute over the same girl. During the assault, he shouted, “You ruined my chances, now I’ll destroy you.” The victim’s family filed a complaint at Kranti Chowk Police Station the same evening. Police inspector Atul Yerme confirmed a case has been registered against four accused, including Aniket, a resident of Paithan. His age is being verified to decide on legal proceedings.