Telephones in the Lokmat office now open

Aurangabad:

For the past few days, many landline telephones on Jalna road were down due to BSNL wire breakage. The telephones in the Lokmat office were also switched off. The landline service had been on copper cable for the past forty years. Since the cable is very old and needs connecting at many places, it would have delayed the start of the telephone and the copper cable will not last for a long time.

Hence Lokmat technical and administration department discussed with BSNL officials and decided to shift to fiber cable and use SIP trunk new technology. All the technical matters were completed and the telephones in the Lokmat office were restored.

For this, all the concerned officials of BSNL and Pradeep Joshi of Shree Atharva Sales Corporation were supported. Lokmat phone numbers - Reception - 0240 - 2485301, Advertisement - 2485302, Small Advertisement - 2485303, Lokmat Helpline - 2485304 and 2485305.