Temperature again rises to 42°C
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 7, 2022 08:25 PM2022-05-07T20:25:11+5:302022-05-07T20:25:11+5:30
Aurangabad, May 7: The temperature in the city has once again reached the threshold of 42 degrees Celsius (°C). ...
Aurangabad, May 7:
The temperature in the city has once again reached the threshold of 42 degrees Celsius (°C). Chikalthana observatory recorded a temperature of 41.5 °C on Saturday. The city recorded the highest temperature of 42.4 °C on April 28 this summer. After that the mercury hovered around 38-40 degrees. But the temperature has been rising again for the past two days.Open in app