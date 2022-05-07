Temperature again rises to 42°C

Aurangabad, May 7:

The temperature in the city has once again reached the threshold of 42 degrees Celsius (°C). Chikalthana observatory recorded a temperature of 41.5 °C on Saturday. The city recorded the highest temperature of 42.4 °C on April 28 this summer. After that the mercury hovered around 38-40 degrees. But the temperature has been rising again for the past two days.