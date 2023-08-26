Ten booked for power theft in Daulatabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case has been registered against ten persons in Chawani police station for theft of electricity worth Rs 1.67 lakh.

MSEDCL's assistant engineer of Daulatabad section Dhananjay Banedar and his colleagues had conducted a drive against power theft in the months of June and July. Power theft of Rs 1.67 lakh was unearthed in the drive. The accused used to steal power by direct hooking on low tension lines of MSEDCL for domestic and industrial use in various villages. Banedar lodged a complaint against ten persons for the same. They were booked under section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act at the Chawani police station. Police Inspector Kailas Deshmane is further investigating the case.