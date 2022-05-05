Ten people injured in accident

Aurangabad, May 5:

Ten people were injured in an accident involving three vehicles near Isarwadi Phata on Aurangabad-Ahmednagar road on Thursday. Three seriously injured were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital.

The driver of the tanker (MH-12-KP-4392) on Thursday morning suddenly applied brakes near Isarwadi phata. Meanwhile a bus (MH-17-BD-104)carrying marriage attendees dashed the tanker from behind. A luxury bus (MH-12-RN-8195) travelling on the same route also dashed the bus from behind. Ten passengers travelling in both the buses were injured in the accident. Three people were seriously injured and were admitted to the GMCH.

Others including Kaushalya Pathare (60), Vimal Kale (65), Sheshrao Kale (55), Duryodhan Jadhav (32), Rahul Walhekar (26), Babasaheb Walhekar (36), Shivaji Borde (50)were admitted to the Gangapur sub-district hospital. The school bus was carrying people for a marriage ceremony. The accident caused a km traffic jam on the road.The police reached the spot and streamlined the traffic.