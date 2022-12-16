Tenants booked for stealing landlady’s jewellery

Aurangabad

A tenant couple and one other person stole jewllery worth Rs 1 lakh from the landlady’s house.

Police said, complaint Anita Satish Goyal lives in Hanumannagar in Waluj area. On December 13, she notices that the jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh was stolen from her house. As she got suspicious, she searched the house of her tenet Nilesh Shivankar and found her stolen gold ring in his house. She then lodged a complaint against Nilesh, his wife, and his accomplice Gajanan Mankar with Waluj police station.